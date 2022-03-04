Kroger Expands Fulfillment Network To Three New Cities
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) said it is expanding its delivery capacity by adding spoke facilities in Austin and San Antonio in Texas, and Birmingham in Alabama.
- The new Texas and Alabama facilities will serve as new geographies for the organization. The facilities are expected to become operational later this year and create many job opportunities.
- The new facilities are powered by the Kroger Fulfillment Network and Ocado Group PLC (OTC: OCDDY). In 2018, the companies collaborated to establish a delivery network that combines artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, and automation.
- Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 4.41% at $57.53 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.