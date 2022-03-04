 Skip to main content

Kroger Expands Fulfillment Network To Three New Cities
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
Kroger Expands Fulfillment Network To Three New Cities
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) said it is expanding its delivery capacity by adding spoke facilities in Austin and San Antonio in Texas, and Birmingham in Alabama.
  • The new Texas and Alabama facilities will serve as new geographies for the organization. The facilities are expected to become operational later this year and create many job opportunities.
  • The new facilities are powered by the Kroger Fulfillment Network and Ocado Group PLC (OTC: OCDDY). In 2018, the companies collaborated to establish a delivery network that combines artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, and automation.
  • Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 4.41% at $57.53 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

