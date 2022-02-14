 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Analysts Reacted To IAA's Q4 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 2:43pm   Comments
Share:
Read How Analysts Reacted To IAA's Q4 Results
  • Truist analyst Stephanie Moore lowered the price target on IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) to $50 (an upside of 40.5%) from $75 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst mentioned the company reported a Q4 EBITDA miss and offered "mixed" FY22 guidance on EBITDA margin, but the subsequent 22% stock price decline is "overdone."
  • Moore added that IAA is now trading at 11-times expected 2022-2023 EBITDA - its lowest valuation level ever.
  • Baird analyst Craig Kennison lowered the price target to $55 from $70 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst noted the company reported strong revenue growth driven by solid volume and robust RPU; however, key profit metrics fell just short, and initial 2022 EBITDA guidance also missed the consensus forecast.
  • Guggenheim analyst Ali Faghri downgraded IAA to Neutral from Buy.
  • Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino downgraded IAA to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target post the Q4 results.
  • The company's 2022 guidance is less than consensus, indicating market share losses, increased purchase vehicle mix, and higher expenses, mentions Prestopino.
  • The analyst noted previously announced market share shifts should be completed in the first half of 2022 and will reduce total volumes by 2% in 2022.
  • He cited the lower than expected guidance driven by organic unit growth headwinds for the downgrade.
  • The company reported Q4 Adj. EPS of $0.61 (+27% year-over-year), missing the consensus of $0.62, and Sales growth of 42.9% year-over-year to $548.1 million, beating the conenose of $500.71 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $140.4 million (+21.1% Y/Y).
  • IAA's net debt was $1.24 billion, with a Leverage Ratio at 2.3x and liquidity at $463.8 million as of January 2, 2022.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities stood at $311.1 million for FY21, and Free Cash Flow was $175.5 million.
  • The company repurchased $34 million of stock during Q4, with $366 million remaining on the authorization.
  • FY22 Outlook: IAA expects total revenue of $2.05 billion - $2.15 billion, versus the consensus of $1.96 billion.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA of $525 million - $575 million.
  • Price Action: IAA shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $35.63 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for IAA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral
Feb 2021Northcoast ResearchUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for IAA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IAA)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2022
78 Biggest Movers From Friday
52 Weeks High And Low Article
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
IAA: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com