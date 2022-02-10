Here's Why Morgan Stanley Sees Sharp Upside In This IT Company
- Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette reiterated his Overweight rating and $140 price target on Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM). The price target implies an upside of 87.5%.
- Faucette sees significant upside potential for its upcoming quarterly results.
- The analyst says the company benefits from meaningful partnerships and new features.
- The "encouraging" app downloads data and "broadly healthy e-commerce trends" support this view.
- Affirm offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app.
- Price Action: AFRM shares traded higher by 1.81% at $76.03 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for AFRM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Jefferies
|Downgrades
|Hold
|Underperform
