Here's Why Morgan Stanley Sees Sharp Upside In This IT Company
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 5:42am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette reiterated his Overweight rating and $140 price target on Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM). The price target implies an upside of 87.5%.
  • Faucette sees significant upside potential for its upcoming quarterly results. 
  • The analyst says the company benefits from meaningful partnerships and new features.
  • The "encouraging" app downloads data and "broadly healthy e-commerce trends" support this view.
  • Affirm offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app.
  • Price Action: AFRM shares traded higher by 1.81% at $76.03 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for AFRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022JefferiesDowngradesHoldUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AFRM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

