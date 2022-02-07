Here's What Citi Thinks Of Alibaba's ADS Issuance
- On February 4, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) filed a Form F-6 to register 1B American depository shares to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company.
- Citi analyst Alicia Yap says that while the ADS registration does not indicate new equity issuance, it allows holders of ordinary shares to have the flexibility to sell their shares in ADS than as common shares in Hong Kong Exchange.
- Related Content: Why Alibaba's Shares Are Sliding In Hong Kong Today While Tesla Chinese Rivals Strike Gains
- The analyst believes a portion of the new registration could suggest future shares under the employee equity incentive plan. However, it might also mean potential selling intention by SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) since it still owns 5.39 billion ordinary shares.
- Yap reiterated a Buy rating on Alibaba with a $216 price target, suggesting an upside of 86%.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 5.32% at $115.72 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for BABA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for BABA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas