Tesla Has Claimed 'Top Of The Mountain' With Tesla Cybertruck Design: Why Analyst Thinks It Spells Trouble For Rivals

Tesla Inc TSLA has grabbed the "top of the mountain" credential with the Cybertruck design, a feat made possible due to its “playful side,” Loup Fund's Gene Munster said in a discussion with fellow Managing Partner Doug Clinton.

What Happened: The two analysts were discussing how it would be difficult for other automakers to match Tesla’s fun-personality that mirrors and leans on from its billionaire CEO Elon Musk’s personna.

“If you think about the design of Cybertruck they've (Tesla) embraced that and claimed the top of the mountain there...If any other car company like Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN tried to do something similar, people would roll their eyes and say they are trying to copy,” Munster said.

Tesla is an “extremely fun company” thanks to Musk and that Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM would not be able to replicate that feat — not because they are “bad companies” but because it would not be authentic, Clinton said.

The two analysts were of the view that Tesla is the youngest automotive brand among legacy players that are, otherwise, over 100 years old.

“People want personalities. They don't want to follow a company. People follow Elon and they want to know what Elon is doing,” said Clinton.

“I think there's something really important there if you think about designing new companies and I think it is a disadvantage probably for a Ford or a GM where they're never going to have an Elon Musk ever. Period.”

Why It Matters: Tesla’s hotly-anticipated and yet-to-be launched Cybertruck has created a massive buzz on social media. Musk confirmed last week that electric pickup launch has been delayed until next year.

A latest version of the supposedly-sharply-designed Cybertruck’s photographs have been doing the rounds on social media. Photographs showing a much smaller looking pickup compared to the original design — with removable side mirrors and a big wiper blade — were shared on the microblogging site Twitter last week.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2% lower at $846.3 a share on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla