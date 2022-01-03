Tesla Can End Up Being The 'iPhone' Of The EV Industry And It's 'Show Me Year' For Ford, Rivian, Lucid: Gene Munster

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) crushing fourth-quarter delivery jump that came despite global supply headwinds has set the stage for electric-vehicle rivals Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) and legacy players such as Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) to show they can deliver similarly, Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster said on Sunday.

What Happened: Tesla smashed fourth-quarter delivery records and posted its biggest volume for both the fourth quarter and the full year on Sunday.

The Elon Musk-led company said it delivered 936,172 vehicles, a jump of 87% compared to 2020 when deliveries came at about half a million vehicles.

Tesla said nearly one-third of its full-year deliveries were from the fourth quarter alone at 308,600 units.

“This is going to be a 'show me' year for deliveries whether it's [with] F-150 Lightning …or Rivian and Lucid. I think Tesla is showing that it's in a good spot and it can end up being the iPhone of the EV industry,” Tesla bull Munster said in a discussion with fellow Loup Managing Partner Doug Clinton.

Munster has forecast that Tesla would deliver between 1.2 million and 1.3 million vehicles in 2022. The analyst said demand for Tesla electric cars remains strong, as evidenced by the three-month lead time for Model 3 and six months for the Model Y.

“Street numbers for Tesla deliveries will likely rise above 1.3 million…as the forecast is not very close to sensing the actual demand,” Muster said.

Electric vehicle rival Lucid, which is focusing on the premium sedan market, aimed to make 520 units in 2021, ramp up production to 20,000 this year and to 49,000 in 2023.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe had last week said it is delaying deliveries of its 400-mile R1T pickup truck to 2023.

“I think it's going to be a difficult year for those two and I suspect that they're going to fall short of expectations,” Munster said on Rivian and Lucid, adding that ramping up production is a big deal.

Ford is expected to begin deliveries of its hotly-anticipated F-150 Lightning truck in the first quarter of this year.

Why It Matters: Unlike legacy automakers who have pinned the blame on chip shortages for historic low inventories at dealerships, Musk-led Tesla has been able to register an exponential rise in deliveries.

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn had told investors on the third quarter post-earnings call that there’s "an awakening" for electric vehicles.

Tesla, in 2017, for the first time delivered over 10,000 electric vehicles. It has since grown by leaps and bounds, delivering 244,920 electric vehicles in 2018, 367,200 units in 2019 and 498,920 in 2020.

That growth is expected to soar higher with new manufacturing facilities — Giga Berlin and Giga Texas — coming online this year.

