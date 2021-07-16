Elon Musk Says It's Possible Cybertruck Will 'Flop' Because It's 'So Unlike Anything Else'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk admitted Thursday his company’s forthcoming Cybertruck could “flop” because the vehicle was “so unlike anything else.”

What Happened: Musk added that he does not care if the Cybertruck will flop as he loves the pickup truck’s design, which is a departure from conventional pickup designs.

The Tesla CEO made the comments on Twitter in response to an op-ed titled, "Tesla’s Cybertruck Will Be Company’s First Flop," which noted that the vehicle may not sell well.

To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else. I don’t care. I love it so much even if others don’t. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2021

Further, Musk said that the Cybertruck’s production design is “almost exactly” the same as it was first unveiled and the vehicle would not have door handles.

In end, we kept production design almost exactly same as show car. Just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better. No door handles. Car recognizes you & opens door. Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling & tight turns! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2021

Why It Matters: Tesla plans to launch the Cybertruck by the end of 2021. The highly anticipated vehicle was first unveiled in November 2019 and its base model is priced at $39,900.

The electric pickup will be powered by Tesla’s in-house 4680 batteries and is expected to contribute about 5% of Tesla’s total sales volume a year from its launch.

Price Action: Tesla’s shares closed 0.4% lower in Thursday’s regular trading session at $650.60 and further declined 0.2% in the after-hours session to $649.08.

