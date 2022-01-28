Citi Turns Bearish On This Grocery Giant - Read Why

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Citi analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded Kroger Co KR to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $42, down from $47, implying a 4% downside.
- The company has been viewed as a defensive name within retail, but this does not reflect the risks Kroger faces in 2022 and beyond, Paul Lejuez said.
- The risks include the normalization of food at home versus away from home as the U.S. economy reopens, inflationary pressures that may not be easy to pass along to the consumer, and a "difficult-to-anniversary benefit" from vaccines that drove traffic, sales, and margins in 2021.
- Price Action: KR shares traded lower by 3.35% at $43.88 on the last check Friday.
[ALERT[ Matt Maley just released his latest pick with an upside of over 100% in 2 years. Click to See this Trade Idea Now!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.