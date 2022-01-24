QQQ
Jefferies Cuts Netflix Price Target By 44%

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 24, 2022 10:11 am
  • Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz downgraded Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLXto Hold from Buy with a price target of $415, down from $737, suggesting an 11% upside.
  • Uerkwitz sees a path to a Buy rating. However, he "lacks the conviction" given too much uncertainty in the near term. 
  • Related ContentNetflix Stock Plummets 20%: A Technical Analysis
  • Current subscribers are "going nowhere" as engagement is vital and churn is low. Still, the cost of acquiring incremental subscribers has likely become too high as "the best content slate we've seen doing little to drive sub growth," Uerkwitz stated. 
  • His prior Buy thesis partially factored in new revenue opportunities in adjacent markets, but on that front, he believes Netflix "isn't moving fast enough."
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 6.37% at $372.18 on Monday's last check.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall notes that the past few months have shown that The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) will likely face some severe content obstacles to meet its FY24 subscriber guidance. read more