Here's Why BofA Remains Bullish On Alphabet

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 19, 2022 11:44 am
  • BofA analyst Justin Post raised the price target on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to $3,470 from $3,210 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 27%.
  • The analyst expects deceleration in 2022 versus the 41% estimated search growth in 2021. However, he thinks Google is still early in applying artificial intelligence and machine learning technology across its ad stack. 
  • Related Content: Morgan Stanley Bumps Up Alphabet Price By 7.2%
  • These new initiatives, such as Performance Max, "can continue to drive healthy search revenue growth," Post notes. 
  • In addition, traction for YouTube Shorts "appears strong," adds the analyst. Post believes the estimated YouTube monetization of $10.92 per user "still seams early" and should benefit from the ongoing decline in TV ratings and shift in spending.
  • Price Action: GOOGL shares traded higher by 0.01% at $2,720.11 on the last check Wednesday.

