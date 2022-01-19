BofA Downgrades This Grocery Store Operator
- BofA analyst Robert Ohmes downgraded Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GO) to Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $23, down from $26.
- The analyst expects the company to have challenges on sales and margins in 2022.
- Ohmes added that the valuation of Grocery Outlet is extended based on its return on invested capital relative to its peers under his coverage.
- Price Action: GO shares are trading lower by 2.79% at $24.74 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
