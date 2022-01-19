QQQ
+ 0.00
370.55
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-234.80
42117.32
-0.55%
DIA
+ 0.07
353.78
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.02
456.47
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
140.10
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
169.39
+ 0%

BofA Downgrades This Grocery Store Operator

byShivani Kumaresan
January 19, 2022 8:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BofA Downgrades This Grocery Store Operator
  • BofA analyst Robert Ohmes downgraded Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GOto Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $23, down from $26.
  • The analyst expects the company to have challenges on sales and margins in 2022.
  • Ohmes added that the valuation of Grocery Outlet is extended based on its return on invested capital relative to its peers under his coverage.
  • Price Action: GO shares are trading lower by 2.79% at $24.74 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

A Brief Look At Online Grocery Trends Amid The Coronavirus

A Brief Look At Online Grocery Trends Amid The Coronavirus

Analyst Says Grocery Outlet Holding Is A Beneficiary Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Morgan Stanley Agrees With Grocery Outlet CEO On E-Commerce

Morgan Stanley Agrees With Grocery Outlet CEO On E-Commerce

2 Grocery Outlet Analysts Remain Sidelined Despite Praising Q3 Print

2 Grocery Outlet Analysts Remain Sidelined Despite Praising Q3 Print