Berenberg Initiates Honeywell With Hold Rating

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 14, 2022 7:49 am
  • Berenberg analyst Philip Buller initiated coverage of Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) with a Hold rating and a price target of $230, implying an upside of 4.82%.
  • Buller says Honeywell is an "exceptionally well-run company" positively aligned towards several attractive themes, including commercial aerospace recovery, building efficiency, warehouse automation, industrial automation, and chemical technologies.
  • However, the analyst struggles to justify a higher share price at this time.
  • Recently, UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier upgraded Honeywell from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target to $237 (an upside of 8%) from $229.
  • Also ReadUBS Upgrades This Fortune 100 Technology Company
  • Price Action: HON shares closed higher by 0.54% at $219.43 on Thursday.

