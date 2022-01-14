Berenberg Initiates Honeywell With Hold Rating
- Berenberg analyst Philip Buller initiated coverage of Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) with a Hold rating and a price target of $230, implying an upside of 4.82%.
- Buller says Honeywell is an "exceptionally well-run company" positively aligned towards several attractive themes, including commercial aerospace recovery, building efficiency, warehouse automation, industrial automation, and chemical technologies.
- However, the analyst struggles to justify a higher share price at this time.
- Recently, UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier upgraded Honeywell from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target to $237 (an upside of 8%) from $229.
- Price Action: HON shares closed higher by 0.54% at $219.43 on Thursday.
