UBS Upgrades This Fortune 100 Technology Company

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 7, 2022 1:51 pm
UBS Upgrades This Fortune 100 Technology Company
  • UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier upgraded Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target to $237 (an upside of 9.6%) from $229.
  • Mittermaier believes, rising demand will make this year an inflection point for Honeywell International.
  • The analyst sees Honeywell's growth accelerating; he expects growth into '22 and '23 to surprise the upside and sees global air travel recovering after the pandemic.
  • Mittermaier says the increased demand for automation solutions will help the company, too. Honeywell will benefit from "a capital spending inflection in the Process Automation and Oil and Gas exposures."
  • "With the stock having been a laggard in '21, underperforming the risk/reward at current levels is attractive given the expected inflection," mentions Mittermaier.
  • Price Action: HON shares traded higher by 2.59% at $216.29 on the last check Friday.

