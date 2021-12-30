QQQ
DA Davidson Bumps Up Price Targets For Ulta Beauty, O'Reilly Automotive

byShivani Kumaresan
December 30, 2021 1:09 pm
  • DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker raised the price target on Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to $500 from $445 (22% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Baker also raised the price target on O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to $700 from $640 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • The analyst states that while he is not making any "material" changes to his assumptions, his price target changes reflect a forward roll in valuation models to expected 2023 earnings.
  • Price Action: ULTA shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $408.22, ORLY shares are trading lower by 0.82% at $702.35 on the last check Thursday.

