Benchmark Is Bullish On XPO Logistics, Sees 39% Upside
- Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn initiated XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $103, implying an upside of 39%.
- Kuhn views the company as a more focused, pure-play transportation provider following the spinoff of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO), noting that its core North American less-than-truckload business is the third-largest non-union carrier.
- Given its " leading-edge digital platform," he sees an opportunity for yield increases and margin expansion at XPO, the analyst added.
- Price Action: XPO shares are trading higher by 1.37% at $73.99 on the last check Wednesday.
