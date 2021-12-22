QQQ
Benchmark Is Bullish On XPO Logistics, Sees 39% Upside

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 22, 2021 12:59 pm
Benchmark Is Bullish On XPO Logistics, Sees 39% Upside
  • Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn initiated XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $103, implying an upside of 39%. 
  • Kuhn views the company as a more focused, pure-play transportation provider following the spinoff of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO), noting that its core North American less-than-truckload business is the third-largest non-union carrier. 
  • Given its " leading-edge digital platform," he sees an opportunity for yield increases and margin expansion at XPO, the analyst added.
  • Price Action: XPO shares are trading higher by 1.37% at $73.99 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

