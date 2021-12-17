DA Davidson Bullish On Deere, Wabash National; Neutral On Oshkosh
DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky initiated coverage of three Machinery stocks.
- The analyst initiated Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $400, an upside of 14.6%.
- Shlisky says while the company is facing challenges on the Ag horizon, the headwinds will be "very gradual," and is Precision tailwinds may offer offsetting opportunities.
- The analyst further adds that the opportunity on Deere shares won't last forever given its cyclical nature, but he believes that the next steps from here could be to the upside.
- The analyst initiated Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC) with a Buy rating and a price target of $25, an upside of 36%.
- Shlisky notes that the investment case on the stock runs deeper than record demand and backlogs, with "evidence-building" that the company is expanding in higher-margin cargo-van upfits.
- The analyst further adds that valuation on Wabash is short of peers and the stock's historical range.
- The analyst initiated Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $118, an upside of 7.5%.
- Price Action: DE shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $349.17, WNC higher by 3.02% at $18.44, and OSK higher by 0.29% at $109.60 on the last check Friday.
