Read Why Piper Sandler Lacks Conviction On Apple's In-House Chip Plans
- Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar is viewing with a "skeptical eye" the report of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) bringing wireless chip development in-house.
- Kumar notes that radiofrequency "requires a ton of experience from a design and handling standpoint, as characteristics can vary significantly."
- Kumar interprets the job postings on the Apple website to be more related to transceiver design and system architecture.
- The analyst says dealing with complex RF technologies would require a "great level of understanding and many more job functions than currently posted."
- Kumar does not believe it is fundamentally feasible to enter the market with few resources for at least a decade.
- Kumar does not consider Apple's move a threat to RF players like Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) and Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO).
- Kumar contends it could be Apple's play to "peel off the Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) business down the line."
- It could also mark a situation under which Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Apple "have decided to refocus their relationship in the future only on certain products."
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.29% at $170.03 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
