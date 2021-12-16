Analysts Tick Up Lennox Price Target Post Investor Day
- Analysts raised Lennox International Inc's (NYSE:LII) price target following its FY22 financial guidance and reiterating the FY21 outlook.
- Wells Fargo analyst Saravana Raghavan raised the price target to $331 (an upside of 1.9%) from $325 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst notes Lennox reiterated the 2021 outlook, initiated 2022 guidance and set 2024 growth and margin targets at the company's investor day.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase raised the price target to $393 (21% upside) from $392 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares following investor day.
- The analyst believes that even the high end of the company's new full-year guidance range looks conservative.
- Morgan Stanley maintained Lennox with an Underweight and raised the price target from $276 to $294 (9.5% downside).
- Price Action: LII shares traded higher by 0.81% at $324.88 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.