Analysts Tick Up Lennox Price Target Post Investor Day

byAkanksha Bakshi
December 16, 2021 11:22 am
Analysts Tick Up Lennox Price Target Post Investor Day
  • Analysts raised Lennox International Inc's (NYSE:LII) price target following its FY22 financial guidance and reiterating the FY21 outlook.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Saravana Raghavan raised the price target to $331 (an upside of 1.9%) from $325 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst notes Lennox reiterated the 2021 outlook, initiated 2022 guidance and set 2024 growth and margin targets at the company's investor day.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase raised the price target to $393 (21% upside) from $392 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares following investor day.
  • The analyst believes that even the high end of the company's new full-year guidance range looks conservative.
  • Morgan Stanley maintained Lennox with an Underweight and raised the price target from $276 to $294 (9.5% downside).
  • Price Action: LII shares traded higher by 0.81% at $324.88 on the last check Thursday.

