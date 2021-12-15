 Skip to main content

Lennox Reiterates FY21 Outlook; Sees 5-10% Revenue Growth In FY22
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Lennox Reiterates FY21 Outlook; Sees 5-10% Revenue Growth In FY22
  • Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LIIintroduced its FY22 financial guidance and reiterated its FY21 outlook.
  • For FY22, the company expects revenue growth of 5-10%, GAAP, and adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $13.40-$14.40 (consensus of $13.87).
  • It expects FY22 corporate expenses of ~$95 million, capital expenditures of ~$125 million, free cash flow of ~$400 million, and stock repurchases of $400 million.
  • FY21 Outlook: Lennox reaffirmed revenue growth of 13-15%, GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $11.97-$12.17, and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $12.10-$12.30 (consensus $12.27).
  • It expects corporate expenses of ~$95 million, capital expenditures of $135 million, free cash flow of ~$400 million, and stock repurchases of $600 million.
  • Price Action: LII shares are trading lower by 0.51% at $322.44 on the last check Wednesday.

