Lennox Reiterates FY21 Outlook; Sees 5-10% Revenue Growth In FY22
- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) introduced its FY22 financial guidance and reiterated its FY21 outlook.
- For FY22, the company expects revenue growth of 5-10%, GAAP, and adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $13.40-$14.40 (consensus of $13.87).
- It expects FY22 corporate expenses of ~$95 million, capital expenditures of ~$125 million, free cash flow of ~$400 million, and stock repurchases of $400 million.
- FY21 Outlook: Lennox reaffirmed revenue growth of 13-15%, GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $11.97-$12.17, and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $12.10-$12.30 (consensus $12.27).
- It expects corporate expenses of ~$95 million, capital expenditures of $135 million, free cash flow of ~$400 million, and stock repurchases of $600 million.
- Price Action: LII shares are trading lower by 0.51% at $322.44 on the last check Wednesday.
