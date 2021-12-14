QQQ
-7.84
400.10
-2%
BTC/USD
+ 23.24
46725.99
+ 0.05%
DIA
-1.51
358.55
-0.42%
SPY
-5.69
472.26
-1.22%
TLT
-0.40
151.46
-0.26%
GLD
-1.49
168.49
-0.89%

Goldman Sachs Changes View To 'Sell' From 'Buy' On This Fashion Company

byShivani Kumaresan
December 14, 2021 12:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Changes View To 'Sell' From 'Buy' On This Fashion Company
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach double downgraded Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to Sell from Buy with a price target of $110, down from $142, implying a 5.5% downside.
  • The analyst sees "some slowdown in brand health indicators," which she expects will be a headwind to Ralph Lauren's near- and medium-term growth.
  • A lack of top-line brand momentum poses a risk to the company's leverage and margin expansion, Roach said.
  • The analyst added that Ralph lacks an "idiosyncratic catalyst" as it approaches a tougher demand and cost environment.
  • Yesterday, Cowen analyst John Kernan raised the price target on Ralph Lauren to $162 from $154 (suggesting a 39% upside) and kept an Outperform rating.
  • The analyst said the stock is relatively cheap with conservative consensus estimates and accelerating data in North America into the holidays.
  • Price Action: RL shares are trading lower by 2.63% at $116.93 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

'Wednesday's With Wedbush' On PreMarket Prep Plus: How Is The Retail Sector Looking?

'Wednesday's With Wedbush' On PreMarket Prep Plus: How Is The Retail Sector Looking?

On PreMarket Prep Plus "Wednesday’s With Wedbush," Senior Equity Research Analyst Tom Nikic covering the footwear and apparel sectors joined the broadcast. read more

UPDATE: Telsey Advisory On Ralph Lauren Earnings Preview: Firm Believes The Co.'s Investments In Marketing & Digital Capabilities And The Streamlining Of The Operating Model Leave The Brand Well-Positioned To Capture A Global Resurgence In Apparel Demand

Will These 6 American Consumer Goods Stocks Outperform The Market?

Will These 6 American Consumer Goods Stocks Outperform The Market?

Strong discretionary consumer spending and realization of structural cost actions implemented during the pandemic have Goldman Sachs analysts bullish on these American branded consumer goods companies. The Consumer Goods Analyst: Brooke Roach initiated coverage of the stocks with Buy ratings and the following price targets: read more

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs On Ralph Lauren Buy Initiation: Firm Encouraged By Brand's Signs Of Pricing Power In Recent Years As The Co. Has Executed On Its Average Retail Unit Strategy, Which Will Help Navigate Rising Input Costs And Normalizing Promotions