Read Why Goldman Sachs Turned Bullish On Jabil

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 10, 2021 9:54 am
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBLto Buy from Neutral with a price target of $75, up from $63, implying a 15% upside. 
  • "Fast-growing" end markets, including electric vehicles and cloud, are becoming an increasingly large percentage of the company's portfolio, which should allow Jabil to sustain "solid" sales growth. 
  • The company's newer businesses and improving diversification within Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) have helped the shares outperform, and this can continue, says the analyst.
  • Jabil is engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to various industries and end markets. 
  • Price Action: JBL shares traded higher by 5.66% at $65.22 on the last check Friday.

