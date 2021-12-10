Read Why Goldman Sachs Turned Bullish On Jabil
- Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $75, up from $63, implying a 15% upside.
- "Fast-growing" end markets, including electric vehicles and cloud, are becoming an increasingly large percentage of the company's portfolio, which should allow Jabil to sustain "solid" sales growth.
- The company's newer businesses and improving diversification within Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) have helped the shares outperform, and this can continue, says the analyst.
- Jabil is engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to various industries and end markets.
- Price Action: JBL shares traded higher by 5.66% at $65.22 on the last check Friday.
