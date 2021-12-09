QQQ
-1.40
401.01
-0.35%
BTC/USD
-1774.80
48696.39
-3.52%
DIA
-0.12
358.11
-0.03%
SPY
-0.95
470.47
-0.2%
TLT
+ 1.02
147.37
+ 0.69%
GLD
-0.90
167.80
-0.54%

Read How Analysts Reacted To GameStop's Q3 Results

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 9, 2021 11:12 am
  • As management lays the groundwork to transform GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) into a "technology" company, "many details still remain a mystery," Baird analyst Colin Sebastian tells investors in a research note following last night's Q3 results.
  • The analyst says that while selling a broader range of merchandise online is helping to drive some growth, it comes with higher losses. 
  • Sebastian encourages "a bit more transparency around the product roadmap" given the time frame likely needed to transition from a declining physical video game retailer to an e-commerce company competing with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and then into a digital platform. He stays Not Rated on the shares.
  • Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter lowered the price target on GameStop to $45 from $50, implying a 72% downside, and kept an Underperform rating on the shares. 
  • The analyst notes that third-quarter results beat the Street's expectations for revenue but lagged on EPS.
  • Price Action: GME shares traded lower by 6.14% at $162.99 on the last check Thursday.

