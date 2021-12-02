QQQ
+ 3.10
384.02
+ 0.8%
BTC/USD
-734.04
56450.03
-1.28%
DIA
+ 6.62
333.84
+ 1.94%
SPY
+ 7.08
443.42
+ 1.57%
TLT
-0.46
152.80
-0.3%
GLD
-1.17
167.33
-0.7%

UBS Is Bullish On Facebook, Sees 37% Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 2, 2021 11:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
UBS Is Bullish On Facebook, Sees 37% Upside
  • UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley assumed Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) coverage with a Buy rating with a price target of $425, up from $416, implying a 36.8% upside. 
  • The company will likely benefit from the better operating performance and multiple expansion following the reset of Q3 results. 
  • Ad checks tell us budget cuts specific to ATT/ privacy headwinds were swift, and as ad tech improvements hit, budgets will likely return quickly, Walmsley adds. He states that he sees additional upside potentially coming from Reels, Watch, and eCommerce functionality.
  • Related Content: Read Why UBS Is Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant, Sees 37% Upside
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.58% at $308.79 on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

JMP Securities Sees Huge Upside In DoubleVerify Thanks To Facebook

JMP Securities Sees Huge Upside In DoubleVerify Thanks To Facebook

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan recommended investors to pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space like high-end computing globally and less-advanced technologies in China, CNB read more
Analysts Bump Up Qualcomm Price Targets Post Analyst Day

Analysts Bump Up Qualcomm Price Targets Post Analyst Day

Following its analyst day announcements, analysts bumped their price targets on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). read more
Analysts Bump Up Price Targets On Synaptics On Q1 Beat

Analysts Bump Up Price Targets On Synaptics On Q1 Beat