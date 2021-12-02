QQQ
+ 0.00
387.12
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1060.40
56123.67
-1.85%
DIA
+ 0.00
340.46
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.04
450.46
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
152.34
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.05
166.11
+ 0.03%

Read Why UBS Is Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant, Sees 37% Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 2, 2021 5:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Read Why UBS Is Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant, Sees 37% Upside
  • UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar assumed coverage of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a Buy rating and $4,700 price target, implying a 36.5% upside.
  • Amazon is the analyst's favorite name in the U.S. internet sector. 
  • The shares could see a multiple re-rating on positive estimate revisions for retail and Web Services as consensus revenue estimates are too conservatives, Madhukar notes. 
  • Further, the analyst believes Amazon has "multiple levers" to drive margins.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.3% at $3,454.21 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Guggenheim Sees 20% Upside In Amazon, Initiates Buy Rating

Guggenheim Sees 20% Upside In Amazon, Initiates Buy Rating

Mizuho Turns Bullish On Micron Technology

Mizuho Turns Bullish On Micron Technology

Mizuho Bumps Up Western Digital Price Target By 36% On Improving Demand Trends From Amazon, Google

Mizuho Bumps Up Western Digital Price Target By 36% On Improving Demand Trends From Amazon, Google

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan Bullish On Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla's In-House Chip Production

JPMorgan recommended investors to pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space like high-end computing globally and less-advanced technologies in China, CNB read more