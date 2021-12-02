Read Why UBS Is Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant, Sees 37% Upside
- UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar assumed coverage of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a Buy rating and $4,700 price target, implying a 36.5% upside.
- Amazon is the analyst's favorite name in the U.S. internet sector.
- The shares could see a multiple re-rating on positive estimate revisions for retail and Web Services as consensus revenue estimates are too conservatives, Madhukar notes.
- Further, the analyst believes Amazon has "multiple levers" to drive margins.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.3% at $3,454.21 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.