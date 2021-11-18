QQQ
JPMorgan Upgrades Boeing, Sees Huge Upside

byAkanksha Bakshi
November 18, 2021 6:50 am
JPMorgan Upgrades Boeing, Sees Huge Upside
  • JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman upgraded Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to Overweight from Neutral and raised the price target to $275 (an upside of 21.38%), from $260.
  • Seifman says the shares have a "fairly defined catalyst path," and the first, China's MAX certification, "is now in view."
  • Further, Boeing's position at the center of global air travel "offers confidence that it will recover financially over time, and we believe risk-reward now skews favorably," says the analyst.
  • Seifman admits the upgrade "maybe early" and that he's "prepared for a slog."
  • Also read, Why This Investor Bought Shares Of Boeing.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 1.99% at $231.12 during the pre-market session on Thursday.

