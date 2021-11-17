QQQ
+ 0.12
397.30
+ 0.03%
BTC/USD
+ 393.18
60452.05
+ 0.65%
DIA
-1.63
363.56
-0.45%
SPY
-1.15
470.43
-0.25%
TLT
+ 0.74
144.37
+ 0.51%
GLD
+ 1.63
171.29
+ 0.94%

Why This Investor Bought Shares Of Boeing

byAdam Eckert
November 17, 2021 1:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Investor Bought Shares Of Boeing

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was featured as the call of the day Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers upgraded Boeing from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $224 to $272.

Akers sees a positive risk/reward opportunity with the stock having lagged the S&P 500 by about 30% since March.

Why It Matters: Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello bought Boeing shares.

"As we head into the end of the year, we think it's highly likely that China will recertify the 737 Max and that would certainly be a positive," Vingiello said Wednesday on CNBC.

See Also: 4 Reasons Why Boeing Stock May Be Getting Ready For A Liftoff

The aforementioned short-term catalyst gives investors a good entry point at current levels, but Vingiello bought Boeing based on a longer-term outlook.

"We do see a travel recovery happening, especially on the international side," she said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and before the issues came up with Boeing's 737 Max, the company was earning $12 to $16 per share, Vingiello said.

"We think that's possible again given the backdrop that we currently see right now, so we think there is opportunity here."

During Boeing's most recent earnings report, the company announced an adjusted earnings loss of 60 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

BA Price Action: Boeing has traded as high as $278.56 and as low as $191.35 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 0.14% at $225.50 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Travel Media Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Delano Saporu Sees Opportunity In Visa Ahead Of Earnings

Delano Saporu Sees Opportunity In Visa Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Delano Saporu of New Street Advisors said the focus for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is the consumer, with an eye on numbers like read more
Danielle Shay Expects This Dow Laggard To Hit New Highs

Danielle Shay Expects This Dow Laggard To Hit New Highs

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Seema Moody discussed Dow Jones components that can catch up, as the stocks were down more than 10% from their 52-week highs, despite the index hitting a record high this week. read more
Why This Investor Says A Boeing Recovery Could Send General Electric Stock Higher

Why This Investor Says A Boeing Recovery Could Send General Electric Stock Higher

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, bought more General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) following Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) earnings report, she said Wednesday on CN read more
Why Boeing Is A Bad Trade, But A Good Investment

Why Boeing Is A Bad Trade, But A Good Investment

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has been trending lower this week after the company announced its second-quarter delivery numbers and paused the delivery of its 787 Dreamliners.  read more