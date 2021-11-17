Why This Investor Bought Shares Of Boeing

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was featured as the call of the day Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers upgraded Boeing from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $224 to $272.

Akers sees a positive risk/reward opportunity with the stock having lagged the S&P 500 by about 30% since March.

Why It Matters: Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello bought Boeing shares.

"As we head into the end of the year, we think it's highly likely that China will recertify the 737 Max and that would certainly be a positive," Vingiello said Wednesday on CNBC.

The aforementioned short-term catalyst gives investors a good entry point at current levels, but Vingiello bought Boeing based on a longer-term outlook.

"We do see a travel recovery happening, especially on the international side," she said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and before the issues came up with Boeing's 737 Max, the company was earning $12 to $16 per share, Vingiello said.

"We think that's possible again given the backdrop that we currently see right now, so we think there is opportunity here."

During Boeing's most recent earnings report, the company announced an adjusted earnings loss of 60 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

BA Price Action: Boeing has traded as high as $278.56 and as low as $191.35 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 0.14% at $225.50 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.