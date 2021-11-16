Qualcomm Claims Unabated Growth Without Apple Which Aims Towards Self Sufficiency By 2023
- Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) claimed to supply only 20% of the modem chips to connect Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone wireless data networks by the device's 2023 launch, Reuters reports.
- Qualcomm currently supplies chips for all of Apple's devices.
- The chipmaker believed its phone chip revenues would expand in line with broader phone markets despite Apple finding 80% of its modem chips from other suppliers.
- Apple is working on its modem chip and acquired Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) modem unit.
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 5.58% at $177.90 on the last check Tuesday.
