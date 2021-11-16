 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Qualcomm Claims Unabated Growth Without Apple Which Aims Towards Self Sufficiency By 2023
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
Qualcomm Claims Unabated Growth Without Apple Which Aims Towards Self Sufficiency By 2023
  • Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) claimed to supply only 20% of the modem chips to connect Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone wireless data networks by the device's 2023 launch, Reuters reports.
  • Qualcomm currently supplies chips for all of Apple's devices.
  • The chipmaker believed its phone chip revenues would expand in line with broader phone markets despite Apple finding 80% of its modem chips from other suppliers.
  • Apple is working on its modem chip and acquired Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) modem unit.
  • Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 5.58% at $177.90 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + QCOM)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Dish, Cisco Collaborate To Sell 5G To Enterprises
Qualcomm, BMW Collaborate For Automated Driving Chips
CNBC's Final Trades: Fiserv, ResMed, Monster Beverage And This Semiconductor Company
Analysts Remain Bullish On Qualcomm's Growth In Apple's Absence
Apple Car Concept Resemble Tesla's Cybertruck
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com