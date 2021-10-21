fbpx

B. Riley Sees 'Significant Potential' In This Beaten-Up Biotech Stock

byVandana Singh
October 21, 2021 1:26 pm
B. Riley Sees 'Significant Potential' In This Beaten-Up Biotech Stock
  • B. Riley analyst calls Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) his top "Battered Bastions" pick with the stock down 60% from intra-year highs. 
  • Related: Why This Seelos Therapeutics Analyst Is Turning Bullish On Potential Trial Results.
  • According to the analyst Mayank Mamtani, the Company's fundamentals have strengthened due to the competitive positioning of its two lead late-stage candidates, SLS-002 for acute suicide ideation & behavior and trehalose for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
  • The analyst is "encouraged" by the cross-read from Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) recent regulatory strategy update of zuranolone in major depressive disorder to SLS-002's indication expansion plans. 
  • Also, Seelos is progressing with gene therapy candidate SLS-004. Preclinical data demonstrated that a single dose reduced alpha-synuclein mRNA by 27% and SNCA protein expression by 40%. 
  • He sees "significant potential upside optionality" to the firm's $11 price target and reiterates a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: SEEL stock is up 3.38% at $2.30 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

