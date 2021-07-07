Seelos' Single Dose Of SLS-004 Shows Reduction In Parkinson's Associated mRNA, Protein Expression
- Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) has announced positive in vivo data demonstrating down-regulation of SNCA mRNA and protein expression from a study of SLS-004.
- The SNCA gene has been implicated as a highly significant genetic risk factor for Parkinson's Disease (PD).
- In addition, accumulating evidence has suggested that elevated alpha-synuclein levels (α-synuclein) are causative in the pathogenesis of PD.
- The cohort administrated with LV vector carrying one key repressor, KRAB-MeCp2, and gRNA targeted the mouse SNCA intron 1, produced a 27% reduction on SNCA mRNA and a 40% reduction in SNCA protein expression in the substantia nigra of the injected left hemisphere versus the right hemisphere.
- The cohort administrated with LV vector carrying a different effector, DNMT3A, and the same gRNA showed a more subtle effect on both SNCA-mRNA and protein levels (an average of nearly 10% and 20% reduction, left vs. right, respectively).
- SLS-004 is a novel epigenome-editing approach to modulate the expression of SNCA gene mediated by modification of DNA-methylation.
- Price Action: SEEL shares are down 9% at $2.63 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
