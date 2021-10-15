fbpx

What Is Happening With The Shares Of Duck Creek?

byAnusuya Lahiri
October 15, 2021 11:37 am
  • Analysts lowered price targets on Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:DCTfollowing Q4 earnings results and FY22 guidance below consensus.
  • Revenue of $70.9 million, up 21% year-on-year, exceeded the consensus of $69.1 million. EPS of $0.02 beat consensus of $0.01.
  • Duck Creek sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $68 million – $70 million versus the consensus of $68.7 million. It sees FY22 revenue of $292 million – $300 million below the consensus of $303 million.
  • On October 11, CFO Vincent Chippari informed his plans to retire effective February 22. Duck Creek initiated a search to appoint Chippari's successor.
  • JPMorgan analyst Jackson Ader downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a PT of $50, down from $62, implying a 37% upside. 
  • The analyst sees "cracks" in his "cloud and growth thesis" following the print.
  • RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria lowered the PT to $47 from $51, implying a 29% upside, but reiterated an Outperform. 
  • The company posted a "disappointing" Q4 with a "meaningful" deceleration in subscription revenue and weak guidance, Jaluria notes. 
  • Jaluria adds, however, that he still likes Duck Creek's SaaS-first approach and remains positive on the stock as a long-term opportunity as P&C insurers continue their digital transformation.
  • Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Equal-Weight and lowered the PT from $43 to $41, implying a 13% upside.
  • Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson affirmed an Outperform and lowered the PT from $49 to $46, implying a 26% upside.
  • Price Action: DCT shares traded lower by 21.9% at $36.13 on the last check Friday.

