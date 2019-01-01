Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) was reported by Wolfe Research on April 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DCT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Duck Creek Technologies downgraded their peer perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Duck Creek Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Duck Creek Technologies was filed on April 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) is trading at is $19.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
