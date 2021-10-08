fbpx

QQQ
-1.27
364.24
-0.35%
BTC/USD
+ 349.78
54135.00
+ 0.65%
DIA
-0.02
347.65
-0.01%
SPY
-0.10
438.76
-0.02%
TLT
-1.17
144.05
-0.82%
GLD
+ 0.13
164.03
+ 0.08%

Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On 5 Building Products Stocks With Mixed Ratings

byAkanksha
October 8, 2021 11:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On 5 Building Products Stocks With Mixed Ratings
  • Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea initiated coverage of building products companies Johnson Controls, Allegion, Trane Technologies and Dover, and Carrier Global.
  • Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was initiated with an Overweight rating and a price target of $82, implying an upside of 16.9%.
  • O'Dea believes Johnson Controls can achieve its adjusted EPS CAGR target range of 18-21% announced at investor day. However, he thinks the company's 6%-7% organic revenue growth CAGR through 2024 "looks lofty" based on his end-market growth expectations.
  • He adds that the discount Johnson Controls has seen to HVAC peers has been "justified," but executing on its targets should strongly support better relative valuation for what looks "like a clear valuation outlier to HVAC peers on 2023 estimates."
  • Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) was initiated with an Overweight rating and a price target of $159, implying an upside of 21%.
  • The analyst wants exposure to Allegion's ability to grow mid-single-digits over the medium term. He mentions that the company has an "outgrowth opportunity" as electrification continues to penetrate residential and commercial markets.
  • Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT) was initiated with an Underweight rating and a price target of $163, implying a downside of 7%.
  • O'Dea says that Trane has been the best performing stock in the electrical equipment and multi-industry group since 2016, but the "past performance has over flexed the multiple."
  • He further says that the stock's "relative valuation bar" is too high for 2023. Assuming 2022 growth is mostly in current valuation, there's some risk as focus shifts to 2023.
  • Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) was initiated with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $51, implying a downside of 2.6%.
  • The analyst says that he currently sees the risk/reward on shares as balanced based on his relative valuation framework.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Saravana Raghavan initiated Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $310, implying an upside of 4%.
  • Raghavan mentions that sentiment across his group is the poorest on Lennox, driven by residential HVAC cycle concerns. However, he doesn't see a clear case for continued relative valuation squeeze; therefore, it's too early to get constructive, and downside risk at this point "isn't compelling enough."
  • Price Action: JCI shares are trading lower by 0.12% at $70.20, ALLE up by 0.20% at $131.77, TT lower by 1.33% at $174.69, CARR lower by 1.97% at $52.30, and LII lower by 2.34% at $296.85 on the last check Friday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

BofA Issues 2 Industrial Upgrades, 2 Downgrades As Coronavirus Narrative Shifts

BofA Issues 2 Industrial Upgrades, 2 Downgrades As Coronavirus Narrative Shifts

Encouraging news on the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine candidate has changed the narrative related to the global pandemic, and BofA Securities said Wednesday that it has changed the investment theses for a handful of industrial stocks as well. read more

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Maintains Outperform On Allegion, Raises Target To $132 As Firm Notes 'We admit that the stock multiples look healthy here, however two potential catalysts help preserve our Outperform rating near term':

BofA Bullish On Allegion, Says Company Should 'Continue Gaining Share In Key Channels'

Morgan Stanley Starts Coverage Of Electrical, Multi-Industry Stocks Threatened By Tech Advances