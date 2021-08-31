fbpx

QQQ
-0.38
380.64
-0.1%
BTC/USD
+ 257.09
47240.00
+ 0.55%
DIA
-0.14
354.22
-0.04%
SPY
-0.62
452.85
-0.14%
TLT
-1.07
150.92
-0.71%
GLD
+ 0.38
168.97
+ 0.22%

Raymond James Sees ~52% Upside In This Newly Covered Small Cap Stock

byAkanksha
August 31, 2021 3:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Raymond James Sees ~52% Upside In This Newly Covered Small Cap Stock
  • Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler initiated Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $10, implying an upside of 51.8%.
  • Kessler mentions that the private aviation total addressable market is "large and growing," and Wheels Up has established itself as a leading on-demand private aviation marketplace.
  • Kessler adds that the company's membership-based model drives "predictable revenues with solid member retention rates" and believes an asset-right network of aircraft will enable Wheels Up to "scale efficiently." 
  • Wheels Up reported Q2 revenue growth of 113% year-over-year to $285.6 million and an Active Members growth of 47% Y/Y to 10,515 as of June 30, 2021. 
  • Price Action: UP shares are trading lower by 2.94% at $6.60 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Rail Stock Woes: Margin Management And The Law Of Diminishing Returns