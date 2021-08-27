Why Are Lantronix's Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Networking company Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) just posted its Q4 revenue of $20.6 million above the consensus of $19.3 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beat the consensus of $0.05.
- Lantronix sees FY22 revenue of $103.6 million – $125.1 million above the consensus of $92.4 million. It considers an FY22 EPS of $0.35 – $0.45 above the consensus of $0.31.
- Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle raised the price target to $10 from $9, implying a 90.1% upside, and affirmed a Buy.
- Searle notes that despite ongoing supply chain constraints, Lantronix sees broad-based demand for its Industrial Internet of Things solutions.
- Lantronix has a more diversified product portfolio, expanding customer base and increasing scale with the closure of Transition Networks transaction.
- Searle would be an "aggressive" buyer of the stock, citing end-market demand, acquisition, and valuation accretion.
- Needham analyst Ryan Koontz raised the price target to $7 from $6.5, implying a 33.1% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- Price Action: LTRX shares traded higher by 7.89% at $5.68 on the last check Friday.
