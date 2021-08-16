fbpx

QQQ
-3.14
371.96
-0.85%
DIA
-0.64
356.03
-0.18%
SPY
-1.59
447.51
-0.36%
TLT
+ 0.72
147.84
+ 0.48%
GLD
+ 0.68
165.72
+ 0.41%

Jim Cramer Talks Chipotle Stock Following Analyst Downgrade

byAdam Eckert
August 16, 2021 11:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jim Cramer Talks Chipotle Stock Following Analyst Downgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) is trading slightly lower Monday following a downgrade from Raymond James.

What Happened: Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro downgraded Chipotle from Strong Buy to Outperform and raised the price target from $1,800 to $2,025.

Cramer's Take: Although Chipotle's stock has run a lot, it's not going to come down, Jim Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

"I read the whole report and it makes me want to buy the stock really badly," Cramer said. 

The Raymond James analyst downgraded the stock, but raised the price target, the CNBC host said.

The analyst expects Chipotle to exceed expectations, Cramer said. 

See Also: 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Cramer told CNBC he thinks the analyst report is "prudent" in identifying that the stock may not have much room to move higher in the short term. 

"I like the stock long-term, but short-term for traders [it's a] good piece," Cramer said. 

CMG Price Action: Chipotle has traded as high as $1,912.75 and as low as $1,167.30 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was down 0.52% at $1,878.07. 

Photo: courtesy of Chipotle.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas Downgrades Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Raymond James Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill After Menu Price Hike

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc’s (NYSE: CMG) recent menu price hikes are likely “to stick,” lending significant upside to the consensus expectations for the back half of the year, according to Raymond James. read more

Why Jim Cramer Is Doubling Down On Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) hit a new 52-week high after JPMorgan raised its price target and Raymond James upgraded the company Monday. JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained Chipotle at Neutral and raised the price target from $1,350 to $1460. read more

These Traders Think Beyond Meat's Rally Is Running Out Of Steam

Plant-based food maker Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) could see accelerated growth after securing new partnerships with PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: read more

Chipotle Stock Falls After Q4 Print: Should Investors Buy The Dip?

Casual restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported Tuesday with fourth-quarter results that prompted a 3% selloff in shares by Wednesday morning. read more