On most days, integrated oil companies will trade in sympathy with crude oil futures.

These companies, such as Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), are involved in the entire petroleum process from oil including exploration and production (upstream) to transport, refining and marketing (downstream).

The relationship between the stock and the futures was not holding up Monday, as crude oil futures were down 3.8% at the time of writing while Chevron was trading higher, making it the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.

Chevron's Good Year: After ending the volatile year of 2020 at $85.20, Chevron found support in January at the $84 area for the third month in a row and began to move higher.

The issue was able to exceed its June 2020 high ($103.59), but the rally eventually stalled in a familiar area.

While the pre-coronavirus high in February 2020 was $112.60, the issue made two attempts to clear that area but failed on both occasions. The first attempt was made in March, when it peaked at $112.70 and retreated to the $100 area. The second attempt was made in May when it found sellers just above that area at $113.11 and began to move lower.

Chevron's July 19 Price Action: Just as the S&P 500 index took a tumble on July 19, so did Chevron. After ending the prior week at $98.62, it opened much lower and continued in that direction.

However, it found support at the same level ($94.50), as it had established a trio of lows in mid-February at $94.52 and rebounded to close at $95.96.

Including Monday’s price action, it has traded higher in nine of the last 11 sessions, while the price of crude has had violent swings in both directions.

On Friday, the issue reached its highest level since the July 19 low when it pealed at $104.05, but Chevron surrendered the intraday gains to end the day lower by nearly $1 at $101.81.

Crude Down Sharply, Chevron Up: It may difficult to pinpoint one actual reason for the divergence, but a price target increase from Raymond James may account for some the issue's strength in Monday’s session.

Before the open, the analyst firm maintained an Overweight rating on Chevron and raised its price target from $120 to $125.

While some investors do not put much faith in Wall Street price target raises, other fundamental and some institutions will react strongly to ratings changes.

In addition, news bots and sophisticated algorithms will react as well and play the price momentum.

Chevron Moving Forward: A potential double-top has formed in Chevron stock.

Following a modestly higher open. ($102.08 vs. $101.81), the issue continued higher for the first 34 minutes of the session Monday.

Yet the sames seller who were in the $104 area on Friday were there in Monday’s session as the issue peaked at $103.98 and reversed course.

The ensuing decline found buyers just under Friday’s close ($101.82) at $101.62 and the stock rebounded to the mid-$102 handle.

Chevron ended the session 0.18% lower at $101.63.

While it is difficult to gauge how oil will rebound from Monday’s rout, Chevron has a clear hurdle to clear ($104) in order to approach the high of the move ($113.11), let alone Raymnond James' pricet target of $125.

