fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

Analyst Cuts Price Targets For Wynn, Las Vegas Sands As Macau Gaming Recovery Lags

byWayne Duggan
July 15, 2021 10:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Cuts Price Targets For Wynn, Las Vegas Sands As Macau Gaming Recovery Lags

Gambling stocks have been a mixed bag for investors in 2021 given uneven trends in U.S. casino gambling, online sports betting and iGaming, as well as a sluggish recovery in the Macau, China market. On Thursday, one analyst cut price targets for two gaming leaders that are being dragged down by Macau.

The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley reiterated his Buy rating for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) but cut his price target from $145 to $130.

Kelley also reiterated his Neutral rating for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) but cut his price target from $67 to $60.

Related Link: July 4 Weekend Room Rates In Las Vegas Now 50% Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

The Thesis: Kelley said there are at least five bullish catalysts driving a better-than-expected recovery in U.S. gaming:

  1. Strong consumer spending trends.
  2. Pent-up entertainment demand.
  3. Easing COVID-19 restrictions.
  4. The return of older gamblers.
  5. A recovery in air travel.

As a result, regional U.S. casino gross gaming revenue was up 9% from 2019 levels in the month of June. In addition, May Las Vegas Strip GGR was up 27% compared to 2019 levels.

Unfortunately, a COVID-19 outbreak in Guangdong in May has left Macau as the major laggard in the gambling industry. Kelley is now projecting Macau GGR will still be between 10% and 20% below 2019 levels.

“Sequential trends could bounce back and some local restrictions have been removed, but we expect a slow recovery with limited visibility until full vaccination is reached (likely in late 2021),” Kelley wrote in a note.

For now, it appears stock selection will be critical within the gaming group. Here are Bank of America’s six Buy-rated names in the space:

  • Wynn Resorts, $130 target.
  • Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), $80 target.
  • Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN), $250 target.
  • Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI), $55 target.
  • Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN), $110 target.
  • VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI), $36 target.

Benzinga’s Take: For now, casino stock investors will be watching the U.S. markets to see whether or not the booming gaming industry is merely a temporary phenomenon due to stimulus and pent-up demand or whether the market can maintain its recent momentum. In Macau, investors will be watching to see just how long it may take the industry to return to pre-pandemic levels.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

3 Sports Betting Stocks With Free Cash Flow And Higher Margins

Stocks related to sports betting have fallen significantly from their March highs, which one analyst argues could present value for investors. The Gaming Analyst: Bank of America analyst Shaun C. Kelley has a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD) and a price target of $80. read more

Why KeyBanc Is Bullish On These 4 Casino Stocks

A KeyBanc analyst has initiated coverage on seven companies in the sports betting and casino space, offering a more conservative view of the total addressable market size opportunity. 4 Gaming Picks: KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress named four stocks in the gaming space that he said are attractively priced:  read more

Analyst: Regional Casino Stocks 'Uniquely Positioned To Enjoy The Most Upside'

Las Vegas is struggling to recover from the coronavirus shutdown, but Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley said Thursday regional U.S. casino operators have a golden opportunity to take advantage of the crisis climate. read more

Analyst: 'Trends Are Encouraging' For US Regional Casinos

The reopening of casinos on the Las Vegas Strip has been mixed at best, with string initial demand driving reopenings but room rates significantly down from a year ago. Regional casinos around the U.S. have been reopening as well, and the latest number suggests regional operators are bouncing back better than their Vegas counterparts. read more