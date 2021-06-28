fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.15
346.31
+ 0.9%
DIA
-1.77
346.22
-0.51%
SPY
+ 0.08
426.53
+ 0.02%

July 4 Weekend Room Rates In Las Vegas Now 50% Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

byWayne Duggan
June 28, 2021 1:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
July 4 Weekend Room Rates In Las Vegas Now 50% Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

It’s been a long road back for Las Vegas casinos since the pandemic hit last year, but one metric suggests next weekend could be a big weekend for Vegas.

The Numbers: Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley said Vegas Strip room rates are more than 50% above 2019 levels heading into the holiday weekend. Las Vegas flight searches are also up 2% from two years ago, while last week’s Las Vegas Strip credit card spending was 18% above 2019 levels, Kelley said.

On June 1, the state of Nevada reported more than $1 billion in gross gaming revenue for the month of April, an 11% increase from 2019.

“Overall recovery trends mark new COVID-era highs as leisure travel continues to reign,” Kelley said of the U.S. leisure travel industry.

Macau reported $1.31 billion in GGR for the month of May, a 24.3% month-over-month gain. However, Macau GGR remains well below 2019 levels due in part to travel restrictions.

Hong Kong and Macau government officials recently discussed easing travel restrictions between the two cities, although those talks were derailed after a recent COVID case was confirmed.

Related Link: 4 Reasons Why JPMorgan Upgraded MGM Resorts

How To Play It: Bank of America has the following ratings and price targets on popular casino stocks:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Neutral rating, $67 price target.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Buy rating, $145 price target.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR), Neutral rating, $125 target.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Neutral rating, $46 target.

Benzinga’s Take: Investors will continue to monitor casino trends in Macau, Vegas and other regions of the U.S. to see if last year’s gambling bust turns into a rebound boom this summer. In addition, casino’s will continue to roll out their online sports and casino gambling apps on a state-by-state basis.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Price Target Travel Analyst Ratings General

Related Articles

Americans Will Bet $4.3B On The Super Bowl, But Vegas Casino Stocks May Miss Out

This Super Bowl has always been a huge event for sports betting. But thanks to today's market climate, betting on this year’s big game may be benefitting a brand new set of stock market winners. read more

Why KeyBanc Is Bullish On These 4 Casino Stocks

A KeyBanc analyst has initiated coverage on seven companies in the sports betting and casino space, offering a more conservative view of the total addressable market size opportunity. 4 Gaming Picks: KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress named four stocks in the gaming space that he said are attractively priced:  read more

Sports Betting Could Grow 70% In 2021, Casino Recovery Coming: BofA Analyst

Casino, gaming and sports betting stocks had a wild ride in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of major sports seasons and events. Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley shared his thoughts on the overall sector with a 2021 outlook called, “From shorts to sports.” read more

Caesars Entertainment Gets Downgrade On Valuation, Short-Term Risks

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are up 109% over the last six months, which has led to a downgrade on valuation and some risks ahead. read more