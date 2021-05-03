3 Airline Stocks That Look Good Now

The next cycle of recovery for airlines will be international and business travel, Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

From a risk-reward perspective, the three airline stocks that still look attractive to the analyst at current levels are Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) and Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC).

Delta recently reported first-quarter earnings of -$3.55 per share, which came in below the estimate of -$3.13.

Delta Earnings: Recap: Delta Air Lines Q1 Earnings

United recently reported first-quarter earnings of -$7.50 per share, which came in below the estimate of -$7.05.

United Earnings: United Airlines Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Frontier is set to release financial results after market close on May 13.

Year-To-Date Price Performance: Delta is up 16.69% year-to-date.

United is up 25.78% year-to-date.

Frontier is up 11.62% year-to-date.

