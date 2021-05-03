 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Airline Stocks That Look Good Now
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2021 12:28pm   Comments
Share:
3 Airline Stocks That Look Good Now

The next cycle of recovery for airlines will be international and business travel, Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

From a risk-reward perspective, the three airline stocks that still look attractive to the analyst at current levels are Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) and Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC).

Delta recently reported first-quarter earnings of -$3.55 per share, which came in below the estimate of -$3.13.

Delta Earnings: Recap: Delta Air Lines Q1 Earnings

United recently reported first-quarter earnings of -$7.50 per share, which came in below the estimate of -$7.05.

United Earnings: United Airlines Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Frontier is set to release financial results after market close on May 13.

Year-To-Date Price Performance: Delta is up 16.69% year-to-date.

United is up 25.78% year-to-date.

Frontier is up 11.62% year-to-date.

(Photo: Tom Brunberg via Unsplash)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL + UAL)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GE, Microsoft, Tesla, Twitter And More
Warren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021
Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of $7 Billion
CVS Health Debuts $100M Venture Capital Fund For Early-Stage Health Care Companies
Time100 Most Influential Companies: What 61 Publicly Traded Companies Are On The Inaugural List?
Why American And Delta Airlines Look Clear For Takeoff
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Squawk BoxAnalyst Color Long Ideas Travel Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PHXNorthland Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On4.0
AMTBJanney Montgomery ScottUpgrades23.5
ROSTOTR GlobalUpgrades
OMCMacquarieUpgrades93.0
QSRStephens & Co.Maintains80.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com