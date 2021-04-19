United Airlines Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 191.83% over the past year to ($7.50), which missed the estimate of ($7.05).

Revenue of $3,221,000,000 declined by 59.63% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,270,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

United Airlines Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $63.70

52-week low: $18.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.26%

Company Overview

United Airlines is the world's third-largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. United's hubs include San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international travel than legacy peers.