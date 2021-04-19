United Airlines Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 191.83% over the past year to ($7.50), which missed the estimate of ($7.05).
Revenue of $3,221,000,000 declined by 59.63% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,270,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
United Airlines Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $63.70
52-week low: $18.18
Price action over last quarter: Up 29.26%
Company Overview
United Airlines is the world's third-largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. United's hubs include San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international travel than legacy peers.
