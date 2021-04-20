 Skip to main content

Why Cowen Loves These 3 US Cannabis Stocks
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2021 1:53pm   Comments
The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Monday to allow banks to provide services to cannabis companies in states where it is legal.

Republicans are increasingly warming up to adult-use cannabis legalization given the jobs and tax revenue opportunities, Cowen Inc. analyst Vivien Azer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

As more states move toward legalization of cannabis, the analyst said she likes three U.S names in particular.

"Our best idea" is Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC: GTBIF), Azer said.

The analyst also has Outperform ratings on Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) and Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC: TCNNF).

Price Action: Green Thumb was down 2.11% to 26.58 at last check Tuesday.

Curaleaf was down 3.31% to $12.66 at last check Tuesday.

Trulieve was down 2.40% to $36.60 at last check Tuesday. 

(Image by Brent Barnett from Pixabay)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cannabis industry CNBC CowenAnalyst Color Cannabis Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

see all