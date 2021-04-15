 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks With The Highest Short Percent Of Float
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 15, 2021 6:46pm   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks With The Highest Short Percent Of Float

Traders often look at short interest to get a sense of how many people are bearish on a stock and how strong the possibility of a short squeeze is. But simply looking at the size of the outstanding short position for a stock might not necessarily be the best indicator of how volatile a stock can be if the shorts begin to cover.

In recent years, some of the most extreme short-term spikes in the stock market have come from stocks with low floats rather than stocks with the highest short interest. A stock’s float is the number of shares that trade freely on the market, and it typically excludes shares of stock held by institutions and inside investors.

Relate Link: 3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Media Sector

Stocks with a high short percent of float represent stocks in which large quantities of the shares available to trade are being borrowed and shorted, creating a recipe for an explosive move higher if shorts are forced to cover.

“One of the factors that investors look at to characterize a security as crowded on the short side is Short Interest % of Float,” S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky said this week.

High-flying video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was famously the most shorted stock in the entire U.S. market relative to its float prior to its massive short squeeze earlier this year.

Highest Short Percent Of Float Stocks: Here are the eight U.S. stocks with the highest short percent of float, according to S3 Partners (minimum $100 million in short interest):

  1. Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV), 144.7% of float.
  2. PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM), 50.2% of float.
  3. Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK), 43.4% of float.
  4. Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT), 42.6% of float.
  5. Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK), 41.7% of float.
  6. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), 37% of float.
  7. Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO), 35.3% of float.
  8. Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR), 34.7% of float.

Benzinga’s Take: Many of these stocks are already high-risk, high-reward stocks given the secular challenges their businesses are facing that attracted the short sellers in the first place. By ramping up the short percent of float of these stocks, it just adds rocket fuel to their potential volatility, making them extremely dangerous trades in either direction.

Latest Ratings for CLOV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Feb 2021CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2021JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CLOV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLOV)

'Pennies: Going In Raw' Podcast Episode 36 Recap: Current Market Landscape, What Sectors Could Get Hot
BofA Remains Bullish On Clover Health With Improving Visibility Into Growth
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Clover Health Could Bounce At Support Level: Technical Levels To Watch
What's Going On With CLOV Stock And TWTR Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ihor Dusaniwsky S3 PartnersAnalyst Color Small Cap Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PPDBairdDowngrades48.0
OSPNSidoti & Co.Upgrades39.0
PLTSidoti & Co.Upgrades48.0
LRCXArgus ResearchMaintains725.0
ROSTLoop CapitalMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com