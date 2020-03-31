Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Piper Sandler Downgrades Twilio On Near-Term Revenue Risk

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2020 11:59am   Comments
Share:
Piper Sandler Downgrades Twilio On Near-Term Revenue Risk

The growth estimates for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) hold significant downside risk over the next two to four quarters given that its revenue is directly tied to traffic volumes, according to Piper Sandler.

The Twilio Analyst

Brent Bracelin downgraded Twilio from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $151 to $90. 

The Twilio Thesis

Although Twilio has direct-to-consumer tailwinds that could potentially grow its revenue to over $2 billion in the next five years, its usage-based revenue model elevates near-term disruption risk, Bracelin said in the Tuesday downgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

Twilio’s revenue recognition model is tied directly to traffic volumes for messaging, voice, email and authentication, the analyst said. The user-based revenue model, combined with exposure to some of the largest digital natives, like Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), Lime, eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), means that the company’s growth trajectory could be severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. 

Piper Sandler lowered its growth estimates for 2020 from 31% to 10%.

Twilio does have a strong balance sheet, with net cash of $1.3 billion and a cash burn rate that is unlikely to exceed $90 million annually, “giving it a multi-year run-way to further invest in a market-leading cloud franchise,” Bracelin said. 

TWLO Price Action

Twilio shares were down 3.1% at $93.97 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

38 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Latest Ratings for TWLO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Piper SandlerDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2020Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TWLO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWLO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Investor Movement Index Summary: February 2020
38 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
25 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
20 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brent Bracelin Piper SandlerAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PAGStephens & Co.Maintains45.0
NVCNCanaccord GenuityMaintains3.0
FANGUBSMaintains47.0
HESUBSMaintains37.0
EOGUBSMaintains59.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga