Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Upgrades Micron Technology On Rising Datacenter Chip Demand

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 11:03am   Comments
Share:
BofA Upgrades Micron Technology On Rising Datacenter Chip Demand

Although there is overall macro risk due to a coronavirus-led slowdown in global economic growth, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) faces new growth opportunities with rising demand for datacenter chips as more companies transition to the remote workplace model, according to BofA Securities.

The Micron Analyst

Simon Woo upgraded Micron Technology from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $60.

The Micron Thesis

Micron Technology reported better-than-expected results for the fiscal second quarter and gave positive guidance for the next quarter. The guidance reflects gross margin expansion, Woo said in the Thursday upgrade note. (See his track record here.)

The company’s fab operation and new tech migration appear on track, the analyst said.

“Our analysis also shows stable or decently increasing blended ASP and margin improvement.” 

The pandemic has led to an increase in new chip demand for datacenters, while average selling prices have improved, led by server dynamic random-access memory, which “should have positive implications” for supply chain companies, Woo said.

 Micron Technology has solid financials and capital returns, and its post-COVID-19 earnings turnaround could be much stronger than anticipated if the lost 5G phone demand in the first half of the year occurs in the fourth quarter of 2020, the analyst said.

Micron Price Action

Micron shares were trading 3.04% higher at $43.79 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

7 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2020Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

Airlines Could Be In Focus Today After Senate Passes Economic Stimulus Bill
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
7 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Jobless Claims Data In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities coronavirus Covid-19Analyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PNWBarclaysMaintains79.0
PCGBarclaysMaintains9.0
PKIBarclaysMaintains94.0
HUNRBC CapitalDowngrades16.0
OGEBarclaysMaintains28.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga