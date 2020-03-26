7 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Viomi Technology Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares rose 11.81% to $5.30 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) stock increased by 5.02% to $3.14.

• Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock increased by 4.82% to $44.55. The most recent rating by Needham, on Mar 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $63.

• Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) stock rose 4% to $0.16.

• Sabre, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABR) stock surged 3.70% to $6.16. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on Mar 23, is at Underperform, with a price target of $3.

• Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDC) stock surged 3.29% to $43. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $60.

Losers

• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) stock declined 4.13% to $4.64 during Thursday's pre-market session.