10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 8:09am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from $129 to $39. Beyond Meat closed at $73.00 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) from $345 to $240. Paycom Software closed at $210.65 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc cut Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) price target from $105 to $85. Jacobs Engineering shares closed at $73.25 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) from $720 to $680. Mettler-Toledo shares closed at $640.30 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies FBR lowered the price target for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) from $55 to $42. Performance Food shares closed at $26.43 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $126 to $50. Expedia closed at $65.89 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley cut the price target on 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) from $18.5 to $13. 8x8 closed at $18.04 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) from $17 to $9. Team shares closed at $6.55 on Wednesday.
  • Berenberg cut Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $190 to $160. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $155.13 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $70 to $60. Micron closed at $42.50 on Wednesday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

