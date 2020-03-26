10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from $129 to $39. Beyond Meat closed at $73.00 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) from $345 to $240. Paycom Software closed at $210.65 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc cut Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) price target from $105 to $85. Jacobs Engineering shares closed at $73.25 on Wednesday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) from $720 to $680. Mettler-Toledo shares closed at $640.30 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies FBR lowered the price target for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) from $55 to $42. Performance Food shares closed at $26.43 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $126 to $50. Expedia closed at $65.89 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley cut the price target on 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) from $18.5 to $13. 8x8 closed at $18.04 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target for Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) from $17 to $9. Team shares closed at $6.55 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg cut Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $190 to $160. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $155.13 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James cut Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $70 to $60. Micron closed at $42.50 on Wednesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings