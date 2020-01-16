Wells Fargo Analyst Says Beyond Meat's Stock Has Downside To $72
Beyond Meat Inc's (NASDAQ: BYND) stock has downside potential of more than 30%, Wells Fargo analyst John Baumgartner said Thursday in a CNBC interview.
Beyond Meat's stock recently moved north of $100 per share amid three favorable news reports, Baumgartner said. They are:
- Beyond Meat's chief rival Impossible Food confirmed it won't pursue a deal with McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD).
- Beyond expanded its "PLT" sandwich tests with McDonald's Canada.
- Talk of a potential expansion into China.
These encouraging reports may have triggered a "fair amount" of short squeezing in the stock, the analyst said.
Beyond Meat's products in Canadian restaurants are performing better in urban areas, but the "geographic appeal is still very well unknown at this point," he said.
A few factors could help the industry, but their impact on Beyond Meat remains unclear, Baumgartner said.
For example, the industry is embracing new technologies to help create better products at lower prices, he said, adding that there are "tens of thousands" of potential edible plants that could contribute to a "better nutritional profile."
Beyond Meat's ultimate growth potential is limited in its ability to grow its supply, the analyst said.
For the time being, there are still "bottlenecks in the system," he said.
Beyond Meat shares were trading 3.97% higher at $111.33 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
Impossible Whopper Added To Burger King's '2 For $6' Deal Menu
Bernstein Says Beyond Meat's Stock Has Moved Too High, Too Fast
Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat.
Latest Ratings for BYND
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2020
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jan 2020
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Dec 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for BYND
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: CNBC foodAnalyst Color Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings Media General Best of Benzinga
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.