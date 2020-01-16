Impossible Whopper Added To Burger King's '2 For $6' Deal Menu

Burger King's promotion of two items for $6 will now include its plant-based Impossible Whopper sandwich.

The Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) chain said the inclusion in the "2 for $6" will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants. The sandwich consists of a flame-grilled plant-based patty with all the familiar toppings included in a regular Whopper.

Burger King launched the Impossible Whopper last year after a successful initial test in seven markets. The patty is made by Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) rival Impossible Foods.

Burger King earned the status of being the first quick-service restaurant to offer customers coast-to-coast a plant-based meat from Impossible Foods.

Why It's Important

Burger King North America President Chris Finazzo said in the press release the addition of the Impossible Whopper to the value menu will give people a "new reason to come in." In fact, consumers can conduct a side-by-side test to see if the Impossible Burger tastes similar to a standard Whopper.

Other non-Whopper sandwiches on the value menu include Spicy Crispy Chicken, Crispy Chicken

It's unclear if the Impossible Whopper will be a permanent addition to the value menu, but management may decide to do so if it sees strong reaction.

