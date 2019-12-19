Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Broadcom's Rumored RF Exit Is Good News For Skyworks, Qorvo
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2019 2:46pm   Comments
Share:
Why Broadcom's Rumored RF Exit Is Good News For Skyworks, Qorvo

With reports of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) engaging in discussions regarding a potential sale of its RF chip unit for $10 billion, an analyst at Bank of America Securities singled out RF chipmakers Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) as potential beneficiaries.

The Analyst

Vivek Arya has Buy ratings on Broadcom ($360 price target), Qorvo ($130) and Skyworks ($122).

The Thesis

Overall, a wireless RF sale by Broadcom could be a net positive for the company, although it could turn out to be dilutive to earnings by 4% in some scenarios, Arya said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.) 

A potential purchase of the business by Qorvo or Skyworks could be accretive to the tune of 35% under some scenarios and promote better industry pricing ahead of a multiyear 5G cycle, the analyst said. 

Skyworks, being a dominant player in low-band PADs, has just moved into in-house development of mid/high band or BAW-based products, where the incumbents are Broadcom and Qorvo, Arya said. 

If Skyworks chooses to buy Broadcom's RF unit, it gains access to a premium asset without having to invest further into R&D/capex, which will meaningfully add to EPS and provide meaningful market share at lead customers such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung, according to BofA. 

The analyst said he believes Qorvo is a less likely buyer, as it already has a strong footing in BAW filters. Also, the purchase could push its leverage to 5 times, he said. 

"Under SWKS hypothetical control of this asset, QRVO could see increased competition in mid/high band sockets, especially in China where AVGO has largely not participated thus far."  

The analyst projects some risks such as an increase in the debt burden, increased Apple exposure and onerous regulatory approvals, including in China.

If QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), which has recently launched its own RF portfolio, were to join the fray, BofA said competitive risk for Qorvo and Skyworks will increase, given its expectations that Qualcomm could provide a more comprehensive solution of RF and 5G processors.

Overall, BofA said it maintains its bullish views on the RF industry.

Related Links:

5G Stocks Are Heating Up Ahead Of Tariff Deadline

Analysts Discuss Broadcom's New Supply Agreement With Apple

Photo from Pixabay

Latest Ratings for AVGO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019MaintainsBuy
Dec 2019MaintainsMarket Perform
Dec 2019ReiteratesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AVGO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 5GAnalyst Color M&A Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AVGO)

Tesla's Stock Crosses $400 Per Share For The First Time Ever
What 2 Analysts Liked About Netflix's Market-By-Market Breakdown
Why Alexa, Siri Are Teaming Up
Google Resolves Long-Running Tax Dispute With Australia
2 More ESG ETFs Enter A Growing, Competitive Fray
Rosenblatt Projects 47% Downside In Apple Shares, Warns Of Drop In iPhone Production
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZBHNeedhamMaintains187.0
GDPSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains14.0
SYNASummit Insights GroupUpgrades
UISCanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On13.0
RPAYCanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Lufthansa Cargo Offers Dynamic Spot Pricing