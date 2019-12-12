Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts In Cars Getting Coffee? JPMorgan Upgrades Starbucks After Traveling To HQ

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 9:26am   Comments
Share:
Analysts In Cars Getting Coffee? JPMorgan Upgrades Starbucks After Traveling To HQ

JPMorgan analysts met with Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) management at its headquarters and drove home bullish on the coffee restaurant chain.

The Analyst

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded Starbucks from Neutral to Overweight with a price target lifted from $90 to $94.

The Thesis

Starbucks' management team showed a "high degree of confidence" that its objective of growth at scale is working through the medium term, Ivankoe said. Of particular note, management implemented a new strategy of "doing fewer things and doing them well" with fewer limited time menu options and more permanent innovation.

Management also emphasized it's a "beverage first" company and food will play a role as add-on or grab-and-go options. Ivankoe said the company has also learned an "expensive lesson" from its Mercato Lunch Menu and similar projects won't be tried again. Instead, Starbucks will offer food items that pair well with beverages, including a near-term use of plant-based protein.

Under the leadership of CEO Kevin Johnson, Starbucks is creating a "world class AI and analytics team" to not only support customer ordering but inventory anticipation and labor scheduling, the analyst wrote in a note. The front-to-back store-level initiative is likely among the best among all brands under the analyst's coverage.

Overall, Starbucks management appears to be "much more confident" in its business and outlook and marks a "very different feeling" from a low-point in mid-2018.

Price Action

Shares of Starbucks were trading higher by 1.5% at $87.80.

Related Links:

Starbucks Takes Advantage Of Cold Brew Growth For The Holiday Season

Starbucks To Open Largest Store In Chicago: 5 Stories, Cocktail Bar, 3 Coffee Bars And More

Latest Ratings for SBUX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019UpgradesNeutralOverweight
Dec 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SBUX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: coffeeAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Restaurants Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Initial Jobless Claims, Producer Prices Data
Which Restaurant Stocks Is RBC Hungry For?
Investor Movement Index: November 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2019
Dan Nathan's Starbucks Option Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SGENOppenheimerMaintains124.0
HDWedbushMaintains225.0
PLCEDeutsche BankMaintains75.0
BHVNWedbushInitiates Coverage On75.0
PLCEDA DavidsonMaintains80.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Geopolitical Jumble: UK Election Results, US Tariff Decision, Front And Center

Chinese Export Contraction Continues As US Tariffs Bite